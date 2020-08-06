Cincinnati Children's Develops App To Help With COVID-Related Anxiety

By 6 minutes ago
  • covid stress
    Since the pandemic, mental health visits have increased 25% but the number of health professionals has not. This app is designed to help people cope before their stress becomes severe.
    Pixabay

The advice of Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center psychiatrists is now at your fingertips as you deal with the uncertainties of COVID-19.

Whether it's deep sadness after the death of a loved one or concern for a parent who has to travel, a new free app is designed to help deal with such situations before anxiety becomes severe.

Here's a video from Children's giving an example of how it works.

Children's machine learning expert John Pestian, Ph.D., developed the chat bot in collaboration with the digital behavioral health platform developer Wysa, which has 2 million users.

"There is an increased demand for mental health services, with a surge of up to 25% in requests for new services since the pandemic began," Pestian says. "We believe this app addresses an unmet need for direct, convenient engagement for people as they live through this challenging time." 

The app has nine exercises for coping with COVID-related anxiety. It uses cognitive behavior thereapy methods, visualization, relaxation and more.

If You Are In Crisis, Don't Wait

Children's encourages you to call the National Helpline from SAMHSA at 1-800-662-4357 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

For non-emergency questions about the app, email covidanxiety@cchmc.org.

Tags: 
COVID-19
coronavirus
Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
mental health
mobile apps

Related Content

From Vaccines To The Effect On Foster Kids, 6 Ways CCHMC Is Exploring Pandemic's Impact

By May 26, 2020
Cincinnati Children's

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center researchers have no shortage of ideas. Beginning today, they will start six new projects in hopes of gaining a better understanding of how COVID-19 affects the body and certain segments of the population.

Cincinnati Children's Joins Testing For COVID-19 Vaccine

By May 5, 2020
Courtesy of Cincinnati Children's

Cincinnati Children's is among four U.S. sites participating in a global clinical trial for a possible COVID-19 vaccine.

Pediatric Hospitals Look At How They Can Help Fight COVID-19

By Apr 23, 2020
Wikipedia

Since children don't seem to be a big target of COVID-19, doctors at pediatric hospitals nationwide are pooling their resources to recommend how they can help. Cincinnati Children's Dr. Ashley Jenkins is the co-founder of POPCoRN, or the Pediatric Overflow Planning Contingency Response Network.