Cincinnati Firefighters Get 5% Raise This Year In Tentative Agreement With Union

By 1 hour ago
  • fire truck
    A Cincinnati Fire Department truck.
    Bill Rinehart / WVXU

Cincinnati firefighters will get a 5% raise this year under a contract negotiated between the city and union.

The three-year agreement also includes a 4% raise in 2022 and a 3% raise in 2023. The most recent contract included 2% wage increases for each of the two years covered. That agreement expired in December.

Cincinnati City Council's Budget and Finance Committee approved the new plan Monday and the full council will likely vote on it Wednesday.

Read a summary of the tentative agreement below: 

Summary of Tentative Agreement with Fire Fighters Union by WVXU News on Scribd

