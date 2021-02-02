Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Is Cincinnati A Future Climate Change Haven? Some Transplants And Officials Think So

By Michael Monks 2 hours ago
  • Cincinnati
    Cincinnati
    Nick Swartsell

As climate change makes weather more extreme, hot and unstable in other parts of the United States, will residents in those places consider relatively stable Midwestern cities like Cincinnati as their new homes? 

At least a few people have already made that decision, and some city officials expect more to do so in the coming years. 

Joining Cincinnati Edition are culinary expert Maggie Lawson, who moved back to Cincinnati from Oakland, Calif., to escape wildfire season; supply chain professional David Sherman, who relocated here from Florida due to concerns about increasing heat and hurricanes; and Ollie Kroner, sustainability coordinator with the City of Cincinnati's Office of Environment and Sustainability. 

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags: 
Cincinnati Edition
climate change
environment

Related Content

Changes In Walnut Hills Leave Some Residents Searching for Housing

By Jan 27, 2021
Nick Swartsell / WVXU

A number of Cincinnati neighborhoods are seeing a resurgence in investment and interest from new residents. But that can sometimes mean long-term residents of communities like Walnut Hills find it hard to stay as rents increase and spaces become scarce. 

Meet The New Lawmakers From Southwestern Ohio

By Feb 1, 2021
jean schmidt thomas hall
Courtesy

The new year brings new lawmakers to Columbus and that includes four representatives from Southwest Ohio. One of them is a battle-tested campaign veteran returning to public life. Another is now the youngest member of the legislature.

Answering Your Questions About Signing Up For The COVID-19 Vaccine

By Feb 1, 2021
senior citizens covid vaccine
Mary Altaffer / AP

Across the nation older adults are starting to get the COVID-19 vaccine. But many have experienced confusion about how to sign up and where to get inoculated. Nearly 9.5 million seniors, or 16.5%, lack internet access and that has complicated the process of signing up for the vaccine online.