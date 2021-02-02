Is Cincinnati A Future Climate Change Haven? Some Transplants And Officials Think So

As climate change makes weather more extreme, hot and unstable in other parts of the United States, will residents in those places consider relatively stable Midwestern cities like Cincinnati as their new homes?

At least a few people have already made that decision, and some city officials expect more to do so in the coming years.

Joining Cincinnati Edition are culinary expert Maggie Lawson, who moved back to Cincinnati from Oakland, Calif., to escape wildfire season; supply chain professional David Sherman, who relocated here from Florida due to concerns about increasing heat and hurricanes; and Ollie Kroner, sustainability coordinator with the City of Cincinnati's Office of Environment and Sustainability.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: