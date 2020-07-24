Cincinnati Group Wants Police Reform Package On November Ballot

  • A Cincinnati officer interacts with demonstrators outside City Hall, June 2, 2020.
    Jason Whitman / WVXU

Activists are hoping to get a police reform measure on November's ballot as a charter amendment. People's Safety Reimagined says they want to change Cincinnati's police department into a public safety agency. The group started collecting petition signatures Thursday evening in Cincinnati's Piatt Park.

Campaign Manager Jeremy Schlicher says the effort comes after demonstrations and civil unrest, locally and across the country, over police brutality.

"Police right now and historically, have been set up as essentially a social-order structure. They take money from investing in our communities: economic inclusion, economic development, youth services, parks and rec—things that actually build up our communities," he says.

Schlicher says the proposal would create a public service agency with seven divisions and leadership positions, including an executive director, an administrative division, health and human services, peace officer division, enforcement, felony crimes, and citizen complaint authority.

"Police officers, patrol officers are tasked with doing literally everything from suicide prevention to traffic accidents to investigating a murder. When they're tasked with so much, they are essentially overburdened," he says.

The People's Safety Reimagined proposal, Schlicher says, would allow officers trained for specific tasks to focus on those.

"Train them specifically to, say the human services division, they respond to a suicide call or a mental health breakdown or a homeless person who needs a social worker," he says. "And they're licensed and trained specifically to that need, and the collaborative approach that comes into this is essentially bringing on the other departments to back them up in that situation."

He says such an approach will reduce the chance of someone dying in an encounter with officers, reduce stress levels of officers and reallocate funds within the community.

Schlicher says in order to get the proposed charter amendment on the November ballot, supporters need to have enough signatures equivalent to ten percent of votes cast in the last city election. That's the 2017 mayoral election, and works out to about 6,400 signatures. Schlicher says they will canvass until August 14, in order to submit the signatures and get them verified.

police reform
George Floyd

Related Content

Cincinnati Council To Vote On A Series Of Police Reforms

By Jun 23, 2020
Bill Rinehart / WVXU

Cincinnati's Law and Public Safety Committee voted on a series of proposals Tuesday to reform the police department by holding it accountable and making it more transparent. The full council could pass the measures in the next month.

Local Urban League To Expand Police Monitoring Outside Cincinnati

By Jun 22, 2020
police
Pixabay

The Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio will use a million dollar grant to monitor police reforms and investigate claims of police misconduct outside of Cincinnati's city limits. The money will establish the Center for Social Justice at the Urban League, with work expected to launch in mid- to late July.

Defunding Police Likely Major Topic During Cincinnati Budget Hearings

By Jun 15, 2020
Jennifer Merritt / WVXU

Hundreds of people have already signed up to participate in public hearings about Cincinnati's budget. Those sessions start Tuesday evening and will now conclude with a potential 12-hour meeting Friday.