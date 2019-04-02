Cincinnati Has The Most Green Apartments In Ohio, Study Says

The latest sustainability study from RENTCafé finds Cincinnati leads the Buckeye State when it comes to the number of green apartments. Eco-friendly rentals in Cincinnati total 3,600.

In fact, Cincinnati has three times as many as Cleveland. Columbus came in third place. With a total of 6,700 green apartments, Ohio didn't qualify for the 15 states with the highest number of sustainable apartments.

Chicago had the most green apartments at 20,600. Smaller cities like McLean, Virginia; Evanston, Illinois; and Cambridge, Massachusetts, are also making gains.

RENTCafé analyzed statistics from Yardi Matrix over the past decade (2008-2018) considering buildings of more than 50 units that have already achieved or are proposed for LEED certification.

Since 2008, sustainable apartment buildings have increased nationwide almost 300%. However, it's not been a year-over-year increase. The year that marked the most recent peak was 2016. The last two years the numbers dropped.

Illinois is the top state for overall green construction.

Here are the top cities:

Chicago Seattle Washington, D.C. New York Portland, Oregon Austin Houston Denver Dallas Los Angeles

The study says in 2008 there were just 11,200 LEED-certified apartments nationwide. Now there are 42,900.