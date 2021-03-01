Cincinnati Health Dept. Looks To Expand In Tight Budget Year

By 54 minutes ago
  • cincinnati health department
    Courtesy of WCPO

The Cincinnati Department of Health wants to add 16 positions to the budget for the next fiscal year. Health Commissioner Melba Moore presented the department's budget request to City Council's Budget and Finance Committee Monday.

Moore says some new positions are related to the pandemic, like an environmental safety specialist.

"This was an emergency," Moore said. "We need to be able to be nimble, we need to be able to stand up quickly, to mitigate the situation. So we need another person to help us in our emergency response area."

Other positions include two epidemiologists, a psychiatrist, public health educators, behavioral health professionals, a dentist and dental hygienist.

"We've learned if nothing else, that you have to keep the education going," Moore said. "Many are talking about the hesitancy with vaccines within our African American community, within our communities of color."

Moore says her department lost 28 employees in last year's cost-saving early retirement program.

"I know you know that we didn't stop our other program operations in this pandemic," Moore said. "We continue those on as well as focusing on addressing COVID."

Moore is also asking for $3 million annually for building maintenance and $1.5 million for telehealth equipment.

The health department is one of many asking for funding increases during budget discussions, but city administrators expect at least some cuts will be needed.

See the full budget presentation below (story continues after):

Dept of Health Budget Prese... by WVXU News

Recent winter storms have strained the Department of Public Services budget, according to Director Jerry Wilkerson, Jr. He says winter operations expenses will be much higher this year.

"Salt and chemicals in the street, and the plowing, it starts tearing up the roads," Wilkerson told council members Monday. "So now we're dealing with potholes, we're dealing with line painting."

Wilkerson also says what might seem like "low-hanging fruit" in a tight budget year is actually critically important: training.

"I just hope as we start trying to cut budgets that we always keep in mind that training is very much needed and has to be a continual basis," he said.

Budget discussions will continue for the next few months before City Council votes on a final version by the end of June.

See the full budget presentation below: 

Dept of Public Services Bud... by WVXU News

Tags: 
Cincinnati City Council
Melba Moore
newsletter

Related Content

City Parks, Recreation Heads: Budgets Are Strained And Needed Repairs Are Mounting

By Feb 23, 2021
parks department repairs
Courtesy / Cincinnati Parks Department

Cincinnati officials say the city's Parks and Recreation Departments are struggling under tight budgets and mounting repair bills. City administrators are in the early stages of preparing a budget for next fiscal year, which begins July 1. Department heads briefed council members at a meeting of the Budget and Finance Committee Monday.

City Officials Denounce Charter Amendment To Spend $50M On Affordable Housing

By Feb 24, 2021
Vote, Board of Elections, Hamilton County
Ambriehl Crutchfield / WVXU

A charter amendment likely to be on the May ballot would require Cincinnati to spend at least $50 million a year on affordable housing. Advocates say it's long past time to act, while critics say the impact on the budget would be devastating.

'How Far Can We Go?': Anti-Corruption Development Panel Starts Plotting Its Course

By Feb 26, 2021
Citicable / City of Cincinnati

Cincinnati's director of community and economic development says some interaction between council members and her department can be inappropriate. Markiea Carter briefed members of the new Economic Development Reform Panel at its second meeting Friday.