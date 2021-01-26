Cincinnati On Its Way To Drastically Cutting Emissions By 2030

  • The Cincinnati Art Museum was recently awarded a grant to go green by Cincinnati's 2030 District.
With nine years to go, Cincinnati's 2030 District reports its participating companies have reduced energy usage by 21%, just ahead of where they should be, according to the group's director.

The national organization and its local affiliates have a goal of reducing energy-, water- and transportation-related emissions by 50% by 2030.

Cincinnati's 2030 Director Elizabeth Rojas says this is all voluntary since there isn't a benchmarking ordinance.

She realizes the energy consumption part can be complicated and expensive. "If you've done all the low-hanging fruit, such as changing your LED lighting, making sure that things are insulated well and that you are really buttoned up in your building, then you move to more aggressive measures."

That could take the form of building automation systems. Some partners have already committed going to net zero. They include Fifth Third Bank, Procter & Gamble, the University of Cincinnati, the Cincinnati Zoo, Northern Kentucky University, and Xavier University.

There are smaller partners, and Rojas says Our Lady of Grace, Sleepy Bee Cafe, the Cincinnati Art Museum and The Mercantile were awarded grants to go green.

The next step is getting water data and surveying the companies on how to reduce transportation for building occupants.

Cincinnati 2030 is also collaborating with The Health Collaborative and the International WELL Building Institute to make sure the buildings are healthy for employees.

