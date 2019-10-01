Cincinnati Parks Director Resigns

Cincinnati Parks Director Wade Walcutt is resigning effective Wednesday after a little more than two years on the job.

Walcutt submitted a two-paragraph resignation letter to the Board of Park Commissioners Tuesday.

"It's with mixed emotions I submit my resignation, effective October 2, 2019," Walcutt wrote. "I'm in awe of the opportunities and experiences I've had in Cincinnati and how much we've changed and accomplished."

Walcutt did not give any specific reasons for his decision.

"This is a very special place; however, it's the right time and I'm excited to move forward to take advantage of another professional opportunity which will greatly benefit my family and myself," he wrote.

Walcutt was hired in May 2016 to replace long-time Parks Director Willie Carden, who retired.

Prior to leading the Cincinnati Parks, Walcutt was the director of parks and recreation in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Walcutt has a degree in recreation management from Ohio University and previous experience in Columbus and Westerville.

The Park Board is holding a special meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday to discuss Walcutt's resignation and is expected to name an interim replacement.

