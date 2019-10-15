Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Cincinnati Public Schools Adopts Vision Zero

By 7 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education voted in September to become the first in the nation to adopt Vision Zero. The nationwide pedestrian-safety initiative is designed with the goal to "eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries."

Last school year, 13 CPS students were hit by cars and 15-year-old Gabriella Rodriguez was killed on Harrison Avenue.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss Vision Zero are Cincinnati Public Schools Board Member Mike Moroski; Downtown Pedestrian Task Force member Derek Bauman; and CPS students and Youth Pedestrian Safety Task Force co-chairs Madelyn Gerker and Jeremiah Thornton.

