Cincinnati Public Schools Adopts Vision Zero

The Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education voted in September to become the first in the nation to adopt Vision Zero. The nationwide pedestrian-safety initiative is designed with the goal to "eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries."

Last school year, 13 CPS students were hit by cars and 15-year-old Gabriella Rodriguez was killed on Harrison Avenue.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss Vision Zero are Cincinnati Public Schools Board Member Mike Moroski; Downtown Pedestrian Task Force member Derek Bauman; and CPS students and Youth Pedestrian Safety Task Force co-chairs Madelyn Gerker and Jeremiah Thornton.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

