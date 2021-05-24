Cincinnati Public Schools Names Tianay Amat Interim Superintendent

By wcpo 2 hours ago
  • tianay amat
    Tianay Amat.
    CPS / Twitter

Cincinnati Public School Board named Tianay Amat interim superintendent at their meeting Monday evening. She will begin working in that role on June 12.

Amat takes the vacancy left when former superintendent Laura Mitchell announced her resignation on May 10.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to serve CPS during this important time," Amat said. "I look forward to partnering with the board, our teachers and staff, and CPS students, families and community as we transition into summer and prepare for the next academic year."

Continue reading this story from our news partner WCPO >>

Tags: 
Cincinnati Public Schools
Education
Laura Mitchell
Tianay Amat
newsletter

Related Content

CPS Superintendent Laura Mitchell Resigns

By May 10, 2021
laura mitchell
Courtesy of WCPO

Updated May 11, 2021

Cincinnati Public Schools Superintendent Laura Mitchell is resigning from the job she's held since 2017. She made announcement at Monday night's board meeting. Mitchell is leaving to take the top job at Beech Acres Parenting Center.

Mask Policy To Remain In Place Across Cincinnati Public Schools

By May 18, 2021
medical mask
Pixabay

Cincinnati Public Schools confirmed in an email sent to parents, guardians and caregivers on Tuesday that students and staff will be required to wear masks for at least the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.

'We're Creating Advocates': Roselawn Academy Does More Than Teach Other Languages

By May 17, 2021
Jolene Almendarez / WVXU

On any given morning, about 550 students at the Academy of Multilingual Immersion Studies in Roselawn are greeted with "Hola" and "¿Cómo estás?" It's a school where students learn Spanish or English in an immersive experience, which educators say is part of a long term goal to prepare students for life in a diverse society.