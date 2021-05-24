Cincinnati Public Schools Names Tianay Amat Interim Superintendent

Cincinnati Public School Board named Tianay Amat interim superintendent at their meeting Monday evening. She will begin working in that role on June 12.

Amat takes the vacancy left when former superintendent Laura Mitchell announced her resignation on May 10.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to serve CPS during this important time," Amat said. "I look forward to partnering with the board, our teachers and staff, and CPS students, families and community as we transition into summer and prepare for the next academic year."

