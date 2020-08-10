Cincinnati Public Schools Reveals More Plans For Starting 2020 School Year

During two virtual town halls Monday, parents of Cincinnati Public School students asked questions of school leaders, who last week recommended the district switch from a blended learning back-to-school plan to going fully remote for the first five weeks of the school year.

More than 700 parents were on the call at 4 p.m. Another was to take place at 6 p.m. and a third and final town hall is planned for Tuesday at 6 p.m.

On the first call, new details emerged around the district's reopening plans, including a return to the district's usual grading system, (last year ended as pass/fail); a new hotline to help parents with tech-related issues, which launches the first week of September; and the news that the district is working with area organizations to put together childcare opportunities.

Though details of what that childcare would look like are yet to be revealed, CPS did share that opportunities will include both before- and after-school programs, as well as full-day programs.

"I want you to know that we have been working creatively for the last several weeks to provide childcare hubs throughout our community," Assistant Superintendent Shauna Murphy says.

These partners include:

Cincinnati Recreation Commission

Cincinnati Parks

Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County

YMCA

Boys and Girls Club

Greater Cincinnati STEM Collaborative

ArtWorks

Community Action Agency

Cincinnati Museum Center

Superintendent Laura Mitchell recommended starting the school year remotely at an Aug. 3 board meeting, upending plans for a blended learning model that saw alternating days and weeks of remote and in-person learning. She said at the time that after looking at coronavirus data at the city, county and state level, she did not see the trends she hoped to see.

On Monday's call, she says the environment continues to be "very unstable."

Hamilton County earlier in the summer hovered on the cusp of turning from red to purple on Ohio's public health advisory scale. The number of cases in the county recently leveled off, and the county has now dropped to level orange. That means residents should "exercise (a) high degree of caution" rather than "limit activities as much as possible."

Still, the state's positivity rate was at 7.7% as of Friday, Mitchell said, adding she would like to see it between 5-6%.

On Monday's calls, Mitchell again reiterated she will review the data again on Sept. 14 with the hope that students can return to the blended learning plan Sept. 28.

School starts Monday, Aug. 24.