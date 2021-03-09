Cincinnati Red Bike's Go Program Diversifying Who Uses The Bike Share Program

Since launching in 2014, Cincinnati Red Bike has served tens of thousands of riders around Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky with its bike share system. Now it's won a national grant to continue work on equity in bicycling.

In 2018, Red Bike launched its Go program, which offers discounted memberships to riders who make less than 200% of the federal poverty level. That program recently won a two-and-a-half year, $200,000 grant from the Better Bike Share Partnership to support its ongoing work making the city's bike share more accessible.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to talk about Red Bike Go and its recent grant are Red Bike Education and Outreach Manager Elese Daniel and avid Red Bike User Yonnae Hobbs.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

