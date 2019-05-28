Cincinnati Residents Fight Against The City's Current Development Structure

By Ambriehl Crutchfield 4 minutes ago
  • fcc construction
    Construction at the site of FC Cincinnati's future stadium in the West End in April 2019.
    Bill Rinehart / WVXU

Cincinnati community members are rallying together to create a response to new building developments throughout the city.

"The West End Must Be Saved" is a call for community members to address development that results in displacement. A dispute between housing advocates and FC Cincinnati is driving the conversation.

Neighborhoods United Cincinnati is a coalition of various neighborhoods. Members of the group say the West End is an example of challenges throughout the city.

"If we come together with a unified voice than we can make our demands be known that we are not opposed to economic development," said Mount Auburn resident Katie Hofmann. "But we want to make sure it is equitable."

Organizers say communities have had to fight city-wide challenges alone for too long. Community members say the West End is an example of challenges throughout the city.

"We feel very clearly if we are silent about what is happening in the West End then we are just as bad as those perpetrators moving people out of the neighborhoods," Hoffman said.

The group wants to end development that alters primarily African American communities.

The rally will be held Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. in front of 421 Wade Street, one of the buildings at the center of the FC Cincinnati dispute.

Tags: 
west end
Neighborhood Council
FC Cincinnati

Related Content

West End Neighbors Speak Out Against Stadium Displacement

By Apr 11, 2019
fcc rendering april 2019
Courtesy of FC Cincinnati

"99 years old, that was her home," Kim Dillard says of her aunt's home on Wade Street in the West End. "She didn't expect to uproot or anything. She didn't expect this, none of us do." Dillard's 99-year-old aunt, Mary Page, will have to relocate now that FC Cincinnati has purchased the apartment building, which borders the site of the team's future stadium.

FC Cincinnati Is Granted Part Of Land Sale/Rezone Request

By ambriehl crutchfield May 10, 2019
fcc construction
Bill Rinehart / WVXU

The Cincinnati City Planning Commission is approving some of FC Cincinnati's expansion proposal for its West End stadium site.  

Berding Responds To Displacement Claims Due To West End Stadium

By Apr 25, 2019
jeff berding
John Minchillo / AP

Representatives with FC Cincinnati are planning meetings either Friday or Monday with tenants who are being asked to move out of apartments now owned by the team on Wade Street and Central Avenue in the West End.