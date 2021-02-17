Cincinnati St. Patrick's Day Parade Canceled For Second Year In A Row

Cincinnati's annual St. Patrick's Day parade has been canceled for a second consecutive year due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced Wednesday.

"Due to the ongoing state restrictions in the battle of COVID-19, the annual Cincinnati St. Patrick's Parade scheduled for Saturday, March 13 has been canceled," a statement attributed to parade committee Chairman Chris Schulte reads. "While this decision is difficult to make for the second year in a row, we appreciate and respect the times we all are living in now."

2020's St. Patrick's Day parade was to take place March 14, but that same week, Gov. Mike DeWine put a limit on mass gatherings. A few weeks later, he issued the state's first stay-at-home order, closing most businesses and schools.

"The Cincinnati St. Patrick's Parade has a long-standing tradition of not canceling or postponing our event but we understand that all good things must come to an end," Schulte wrote in 2020.

With 2021's cancellation, Schulte instead encourages Tri-Staters to celebrate in "a safe manner and support local restaurants and businesses who are struggling through these times."

2022's parade is scheduled for Saturday, March 12.