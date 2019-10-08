Related Program: 
Cincinnati Woman Adopts 15 Children In Tanzania

When Cincinnati native Connie Naber visited the east African country of Tanzania nearly 15 years ago, she saw how poverty impacted society there and left so many children without parents. When she returned home, Naber founded the Karama Connection to help a group of orphaned and abandoned children, making sure they were cared for, fed and educated.

She is now the adoptive mother of 15 children, ages 5 to 18, who reside in a house with a live-in local staff rented by Naber in Arusha, Tanzania. The foundation provides for the resources needed to provide the children with housing, food, education, medical support, care and more.

When she is unable to be in Tanzania, she frequently checks in with the kids through Skype – asking the type of motherly questions one would expect if the kids were out back: Who's eating their vegetables; who's doing their homework?

Local plastic surgeon Dr. Jon Mendelsohn, medical director of Advanced Cosmetic Surgery & Laser Center met Naber in 2015 and decided that he, too, wanted to be involved. Now, Mendelsohn and his wife, and their two teenaged children, have visited Tanzania and Naber’s children there.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to talk about the Karama Connection are Connie Naber and Dr. Jon Mendelsohn.

