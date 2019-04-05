Cincinnati's Casino, NKY's Track Changing Hands

  • When the casino opened in 2013, it was branded as a Horseshoe. It was rebranded as Jack in 2016.
Cincinnati's casino and Northern Kentucky's racetrack will be changing hands. Investment company Vici Properties and Hard Rock International will pay $780 million for the properties in Cincinnati's Pendleton neighborhood and Boone County. Hard Rock will then lease the facilities.

"This transaction expands our geographic footprint into one of the fastest-growing regional markets," Vici President and CEO John Payne says in a statement. Vici already owns several casinos including Caesar's Palace and Harrah's in Las Vegas, as well as Horseshoe in Elizabeth, Indiana.

Jack Casino opened in March 2013 as Horseshoe, and has about 100,000-square feet of gaming space. The property also contains 33,000-square feet of meeting space, six restaurants and two bars.

Turfway was opened in 1959 as Latonia Race Track. It was renamed in 1986. Jack Entertainment took over operations of the track in 2015.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in late 2019.

New Name, New Games For Cincinnati Casino

By Feb 23, 2016
Ohio's Horseshoe Casinos in Cincinnati and Cleveland will be renamed this year. 

They were owned by Caesar's Entertainment, which sold them to the original developer last year.  CEO Matt Cullen says now Rock Gaming has changed its name to Jack Entertainment.

Indiana casinos taking a hit from Horseshoe Cincinnati

By Mar 6, 2014
There is no question that the three Indiana riverfront casinos within easy driving distance of downtown Cincinnati’s Horseshoe Casino have taken a financial hit over the past year.

But revenues have declined in all 13 Indiana venues, and none more so than the three southeastern Indiana casinos in the Cincinnati market - Hollywood Casino in Lawrenceburg, Rising Star Casino Resort and Belterra Casino.

And it has been going on for the past four years – long before Horseshoe Casino in Cincinnati opened its doors.