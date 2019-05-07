Cincinnati's Finance Director Is Leaving

Cincinnati's Finance Director has announced he's resigning just as the mayor and city council begin work on a city budget for the fiscal year which starts July 1.

City Manager Patrick Duhaney said in a memo Reggie Zeno is resigning "in order to pursue other professional opportunities."

Zeno will continue to work through the middle of the month.

He joined the city in June 2010.

According to the city's website, he previously served as chief financial ffficer/finance director for the City of New Orleans from 2002 to 2010.

Duhaney is set to release his budget proposal Thursday. It will lay out his plan to close a budget deficit that originally was about $19 million. It is now expected to be lower because income tax collections are expected to be higher for the upcoming fiscal year.

