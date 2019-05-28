CincItalia! A Celebration Of Our Region's Italian Heritage

While Cincinnati is well-known for its German heritage, a large number of Italians immigrated to our region in the late 1800s and throughout the 1900s and also helped shape our customs and culture. And that extends beyond your favorite three, or four, Italian restaurants.

The CincItalia! festival taking place this weekend, May 31 to June 2, at Harvest Home Park in Cheviot, celebrates our area's Italian heritage. The festival benefits St. Catharine of Siena Catholic School in Westwood.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss how Italian immigrants have influenced our region over the years are School Amici teacher and Italian heritage session moderator at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at the University of Cincinnati, Gerardo Perrotta; and CincItalia! organizer and President of the United Italian Society of Greater Cincinnati, Joe Mastruserio.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast on your favorite provider. And if you have a chance, please rate, review and share with friends: