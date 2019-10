More than 50 movies have been filmed in Cincinnati. Cinema Cincinnati, an exhibit celebrating the history of cinema in the Queen City, opens October 12 at The Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County.

John Kieswetter previews the exhibit - which explores local theaters, iconic stars such as Theda Bara, Doris Day and Tyrone Power, Cincinnatians who worked as character actors, screenwriters, directors, cinematographers, production designers and more - with curator Brian Powers.