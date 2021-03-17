Cintas Center Pop-Up Mass Vax Site Opens Thursday: What You Need To Know

On Thursday, the first doses of a mass COVID-19 vaccine pop-up site will be administered at the Cintas Center.

Approximately 10,000 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be given. Commissioner Denise Driehaus says Gov. Mike DeWine says the state will continue to ramp up the number of doses in Hamilton County in the coming weeks.

"So what that looks like by way of providers and more mass vax sites will play out here, but what we know is we're going to have more doses as we go and eligibility is opening up related to the number of doses that are going to be available to us," Driehaus said.

How And When You Can Sign Up

Vaccines at the Cintas Center will be administered from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through March 20. The site is being managed by Kroger and you do need an appointment. You can sign up for an appointment here and see who is currently eligible for the vaccine here. Walk-ups are discouraged.

Metro will also provide free rides to the arena. According to WCPO, all routes will offer free rides to the arena from Thursday until March 20. The free shuttle service will be from three nearby bus stops to the Cintas Center's main entrance. The bus stops are:

at Montgomery Road and Dana Avenue

at Woodburn and Dana avenues

at the Xavier University parking lot C-2 and the overflow parking lot

The shuttle will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. all three days.

First doses will be given at the arena until March 20, and roughly 10,000 second doses will be provided April 8-10.

Current COVID Cases In Hamilton County

At least 1 in 5 Hamilton County residents have started the COVID-19 vaccination process.

At least 74,809 people have tested positive for COVID-19 within Hamilton County during the pandemic, with 697 of those cases being registered within the past week. At least 3,000 of those cases are currently active.

The county is averaging roughly 95 cases per day. At least 2,712 people have been hospitalized during the pandemic and at least 1,096 have died.

On Tuesday, Gov. DeWine announced all Ohioans aged 16 and up will qualify for vaccines by March 29. Teenagers who qualify when registration opens for everyone will only be able to schedule a Pfizer shot.

This Friday, Ohioans aged 40 years and older will qualify, as well as individuals who have cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart disease and obesity.