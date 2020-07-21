Related Program: 
City Council School Recruiting Members For New Class

All nine seats on Cincinnati City Council will be on the ballot in November 2021, and right now five of those seats are held by members who cannot seek re-election because of term limits. 

If you've ever wondered what it's like to be on City Council or have considered running, the non-profit Action Tank is offering an opportunity to learn more through City Council School. The program is similar to School Board School, which recruited people to run for the Cincinnati Public Schools Board.

The deadline to apply is Aug. 21. Sessions will begin in October.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss City Council School is Action Tank Executive Director Ioanna Paraskevopoulos.

