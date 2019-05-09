City Manager Releases His Budget Proposal

Cincinnati City Manager Patrick Duhaney sent his budget proposal to Mayor John Cranley Thursday.

The operating budget totals $1.1 billion for all funds, and specifically $412.1 million for the general fund, which pays for things like public safety, trash collection and snow removal.

Originally the general fund was projected to have a deficit of $18.9 million, but that was reduced because of a better forecast for income tax collections for the fiscal year, which starts July 1.

"It is fair to say that at times this budget looked dire; however, I am pleased to announce that despite that rough outlook, we are not proposing the closure of any recreation centers, pools, parks, or the shuttering of any health centers," Duhaney wrote in his budget message to the mayor and city council members. "Additionally, no layoffs or furloughs are proposed in this budget. To make this possible, however, numerous vacant positions were eliminated, and several employees may be shifted to existing vacant positions within the organization to reduce cost in the general fund."

Revenue increases include:

The income tax forecast was increased by $8 million

Eliminating the $1.05 per ticket exemption on admission tax, which generates $200,000

Expenditure reductions of $14 million include:

Eliminating 67.25 full-time employees in the general fund, nine of which are currently filled. Those being displaced would be offered different jobs with the city, but some could have a lower pay rate.

Freezing vacant positions

Proposing an additional 20% rate increase to fund capital eligible Stormwater Management (SMU) expenditures and shift general fund eligible expenditures to the Stormwater Management Fund

The removal of the vast majority of leveraged support for neighborhoods, economic development and human services/violence prevention (see chart). Duhaney did note the plan "includes 1.2 percent of general fund revenue budgeted toward human services funding."

Shifting eligible general fund expenses to various restricted funds (money that can only be used for certain expenses)

Other budget highlights:

Ohio's statewide gas and diesel tax increase benefits the city, too. And the manager proposed using that money to hire an additional 12 employees plus material and equipment for road maintenance.

There would be a new police recruit class with 30 members that would start in November

Mayor John Cranley will now review Duhaney's proposal and decide if he wants to make changes to it. The mayor has 15 days to review it, but is expected to send the budget to city council next week.

Council's Budget and Finance Committee is holding public hearings on May 29 at LeBlond Recreation Center; June 3 at UC Innovation Hub; and June 4 at Madcap Theatre. All the sessions begin at 6 p.m.

The full city council is expected to approve a budget on June 19.

This story will be updated.