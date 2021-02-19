Related Program: 
City's Mayoral Race Is On, NKY Lawmaker Pushes Legal Cannabis, Plus More Top Stories

By 1 hour ago

The field for this year's Cincinnati mayoral race is set and neither Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld or Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman are in it.

Instead, the two current council members running are David Mann and Wendell Young. They are joined by Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval, State Sen. Cecil Thomas, businessman/physicist Gavi Bergtrup, adjunct professor Herman Najoli, businessman Adam Koehler, and occupational therapist Kelli Prather. Business Courier reporter and columnist Chris Wetterich joins us to talk about it.

Grocery stores have played a significant role in our lives as we grapple with the nearly year-long COVID-19 pandemic, and that includes Cincinnati-based Kroger. Its chairman and CEO, Rodney McMullen spoke with Business Courier reporter Steve Watkins who is on the show to talk about how the grocery giant plans to maintain its competitive advantage, even after the pandemic subsides.

As more states legalize recreational use of cannabis (marijuana), a Northern Kentucky lawmaker wants to add the Commonwealth to that list. Newport-based Democratic State Rep. Rachel Roberts filed legislation that would do that. Enquirer reporter Julia Fair is here with that story.

Also joining the show are WVXU reporters Jolene Almendarez and Becca Costello on their stories from the week, including how Black Cincinnatians are more frequently the targets of no-knock warrants even as the practice decreases, and a Cincinnati city council member backs off a push to mandate affordable housing in new developments.

