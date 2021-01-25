The "Cleveland Innovation District" Is Expected To Bring Jobs, Prestige To Northeast Ohio

Cleveland will be the home to a new collaborative effort between the city’s leading medical research facilities, its universities and the state. But this is actually Ohio's second "innovation district."

The $565-million-dollar total investment, including more than $200 million from the state and JobsOhio, will create a campus at the Cleveland Clinic for pathogen and virus research. Gov. Mike DeWine says this will be a collaboration between the state and Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals, MetroHealth, Cleveland State University, and Case Western Reserve University.

“The goal of this innovation district is to create partnerships across different sectors of the economy, to position Ohio as the, as the competitive place to invest in, to look to medical advancements," DeWine says.

DeWine says the district is expected to generate 10,000 jobs during the next decade and another 10,000 jobs later. The state's first "innovation district" opened last spring in Cincinnati aiming to attract tech talent to that region.

