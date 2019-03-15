Related Program: Ask Me Another Closing Time By editor • 14 minutes ago Related Program: Ask Me Another TweetShareGoogle+Email House musician Jonathan Coulton leads a parody game on Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York. Mike Katzif / NPR Listen Listening... / You make me feel like a Natural... Wonders? In this music parody game, contestants identify retail chains that went out of business. Head on Aparna Nancherla: Introvert Goes 'Corporate'Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.