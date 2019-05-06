Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Comedian Rajiv Satyal Returns to Cincinnati

By 1 hour ago
  • rajiv satyal
    Courtesy of Rajiv Satyal

Los Angeles comedian Rajiv Satyal returns to his hometown of Cincinnati this month for a stand-up performance at the Fitton Center for the Creative Arts.

The 1994 Fairfield High School graduate quit a job working for Proctor & Gamble to pursue comedy in 2006. He then moved to Los Angeles to become a full-time comedian. He presents his comedy act "Stand Up! Comedian Rajiv Satyal & Friends" at the Fitton Center for the Creative Arts on Saturday, May 11. He comes back to town Saturday, June 22 to perform at the Southgate House Revival in Newport, Ky.

Satyal (@funnyindian) spoke with Cincinnati Edition about being one of four comedians to come out of P&G, about performing political jokes in a divisive climate and hosting a new talk show.

Rajiv Satyal
comedy
Cincinnati Edition

