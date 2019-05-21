Comprador: Important

Comprador’s third album Important is a surreal adventure that balances original music with both subtle and overt musical homages. The subject matter of the album ranges from the apocalyptic to the irrational. It is simultaneously a strange amalgam of solo compositions by Charles D'Ardenne and beautifully-intertwined guest appearances.

All the while, Important is loosely based on the exploration into “the abject horror of internet dating in 2018.”

I sat down with Charles D'Ardenne in the studio to talk about Important, the challenges of performing Comprador’s music in a live setting and why this is probably the last Comprador album we’ll see in Cincinnati for a good, long time.

The Digital Release Party for Important will take place on Friday, May 31 at The Chamelon on Hamilton Ave.