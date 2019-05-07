Congratulations to WVXU's Award-Winning News Team

Congratulations to the WVXU-FM news team, which won four first-place awards – and six total – from the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors.

First-place winners were News Director Maryanne Zeleznik (Best Anchor/News/Host), Ann Thompson (Best Reporter), Tana Weingartner (Best Writing) and Bill Rinehart (Best Feature Reporting).

Weingartner also was the second-place winner for Best Continuing Coverage and Best Use of Sound.

Here are the judges' comments for the awards presented Saturday, May 4 to my Cincinnati Public Radio colleagues:

FIRST PLACE AWARDS:

Best Reporter: Ann Thompson for her body of work. Judges were impressed with the wide variety of topics covered, and all covered well.

Best Writing: Tana Weingartner for "Four Years After Oil Spill, Oak Glen Nature Preserve Shows Signs of Healing."

Best Feature Reporting: Bill Rinehart for "Minions, Mickeys and Rubber Duckies: All Flushed Away, But Not Forgotten, At MSD." Judges' comment: This feature was a lot of fun.

Best Anchor/News/Host: Maryanne Zeleznik. Judges' comment: A great news anchor has to think quickly in crisis, being the voice of explanation despite circumstance.

SECOND PLACE AWARDS:

Best use or Sound: Tana Weingartner for "Operation Santa Makes Christmas Brighter for Those In Need, And You Can Help."

Best Continuing Coverage: Tana Weingartner for "Restoration of Union Terminal." Judges' comment: Great writing, editing and use of sound (and) art.