Controversial Commentator Says He's Considering Joining Senate Race

There may be another entrant into the Republican race for Ohio’s open US Senate seat next year. A controversial figure says he may challenge announced Republican candidates Jane Timken and Josh Mandel.

Former journalist and Fox News commentator Geraldo Rivera tweeted Wednesday he’s “pondering running” for the seat held by retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman.

On Sunday, Rivera, who hosts a radio talk show in Cleveland where he lives, shared a short but rambling video from Florida, which started with him saying, "I don't know why everyone who can doesn't live here."



PS the Senate’s 50-49 approval of 1.9 Trillion COVID-19 relief Bill is more evidence that elections have consequences. Remember Georgia’s runoff & #DonaldTrump’s disastrous appearance on the eve of his riot? Dems winning both seats. Bravo Johnson&Johnson Get vaccinated asap. pic.twitter.com/D7YvJmlYtO— Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) March 7, 2021

He went on to praise cash assistance to low-income people in the COVID relief bill and also Florida’s GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis. But he also demanded an apology from former President Trump or a recognition that what Trump did the day of the Capitol insurrection wasn’t right.

The 77-year-old Rivera is reportedly considering a listening tour of Ohio before making his decision, and would likely run as a Republican.

After Rivera's tweet, there were several suggestions that another controversial talk show host from Ohio should join the contest - Jerry Springer.

Springer, who is also 77, is the Democratic former mayor of Cincinnati. He currently hosts a podcast, which he records on Zoom. He has both attempted and considered statewide runs for office multiple times, most recently exploring running for governor in 2018.

