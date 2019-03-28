A Conversation With Dr. Ashish Vaidya, NKU's New President

Dr. Ashish Vaidya will be sworn in as Northern Kentucky University’s sixth president on Friday, March 29. He began his tenure as NKU's president on July 1, 2018, and selected a spring 2019 Investiture Ceremony to allow himself time to understand the campus culture and the region.

Dr. Vaidya recently spoke with Cincinnati Edition about his first nine months leading Northern Kentucky University, the impact NKU has on the region and his vision on the university's role in the future.

Never miss an episode of Cincinnati Edition by subscribing to our podcast on your favorite provider. And if you have a chance, please rate, review and share with friends: