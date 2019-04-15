Related Program: 
A Conversation With 'Hidden Brain' Host Shankar Vedantam

  • Shankar Vedantam
    idden Brain Host Shankar Vedantam will be the featured presenter at the University of Dayton Speaker Series April 25.
    Douglas Sanders / NPR

Hidden Brain, heard on WVXU and WMUB Saturday afternoons at 2:00, uses science and storytelling to reveal the unconscious patterns that drive human behavior, and the biases that shape our choices.

The goal of the show, hosted by NPR social science correspondent Shankar Vedantam, is not just to entertain, but to provide insights that can be applied throughout daily life.

Shankar Vedantam will be the featured presenter at the University of Dayton Speaker Series on Thursday, April 25. He recently spoke with Cincinnati Edition about Hidden Brain (@HiddenBrain) and discussed what the show has revealed about how and why people think and act the way they do.

