Council Proposes Hazard Pay For Some Frontline City Workers

Cincinnati City Council members hope to secure hazard pay for the city’s frontline workers. The Budget and Finance Committee approved Council Member Greg Landsman's motion Monday.

Landsman is proposing up to a thousand dollars in a lump sum payment for low-wage workers who can't do their jobs from home, like nurses and sanitation workers.

Council can't appropriate the funds themselves, so the motion asks city administration to find the funding. Committee Chair David Mann says they need more information.

"I don't know who you consider to be 'lower pay;' I don't know who you consider to be worthy of hazardous pay," Mann said.

Mann proposed asking for a report on hazard pay, but that motion failed on a tie vote.

Landsman says his motion asks for the information Mann requested, but with the added benefit of signaling urgency.

Maurice Brown is president of the union representing many city employees.

"Sometimes they just feel like they're not recognized," Brown said. "So a motion, whether or not it ends up being the actual payment or not, would speak volumes from this council."

Landsman's motion passed the committee on a 6-2 vote, with Mann and Council Member Betsy Sundermann opposing.