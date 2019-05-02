Councilman Young Not In Contempt Over Deleted Text Messages

By 1 minute ago
  • Wendell Young, (center left), and his attorney Scott Croswell, (center right) prepare to leave the courtroom Thursday morning.
    Wendell Young, (center left), and his attorney Scott Croswell, (center right) prepare to leave the courtroom Thursday morning.
    Bill Rinehart / WVXU

A Hamilton County judge says there isn't evidence to show Wendell Young acted in contempt by deleting text messages from his phone last year. Judge Robert Ruehlman Thursday morning dismissed the case against the Cincinnati councilman which stemmed from a sunshine law case.

"I don't think there's enough evidence that I can find him guilty of contempt or anything like that. I wasn't looking to throw him in jail anyway. I think this is important to bring this all out, to explain to the public what happened."

Young was among five council members sued, alleging they ignored Ohio's open meetings law by communicating amongst themselves via text. The five settled with the plaintiff in March.  That settlement cost the city a little more than $100,000.

Young admitted to deleting the texts but said he only did so after the city solicitor's office had a chance to review them, and before Judge Ruehlman ordered the messages preserved. Young said he deleted the texts to clear room on his phone.

Young's attorney, Scott Croswell raised questions about allegations of wrong doing. "Why is his phone not in the swimming pool? Why is his phone not in the hot tub? Why does he hand the phone over? Why does he make admissions that he deleted? Why any of these things?"

Another council member involved in the suit, Tamaya Dennard, said her phone was damaged by water at a swimming pool. Mayor John Cranley said his phone fell in a hot tub in an unrelated incident.

Tags: 
Wendell Young
Gang of 5

Related Content

Judge: 'Gang Of Five' In Texting Case Should Resign

By Mar 7, 2019
gang of five
Courtesy of WCPO

Updated: 2:28 p.m. 

The judge in the case against five Cincinnati City Council members who broke Ohio law by secretly texting each other said they "should resign'' and return to taxpayers the $101,000 the city will pay for their transgressions.

Tentative Settlement Reached In 'Gang Of Five' Suit

By Feb 19, 2019
gang of five
Courtesy

Cincinnati has reached an agreement with a plaintiff who filed a lawsuit against five Cincinnati City Council members accusing them of violating the state's open meeting law with a series of text messages.

Analysis: There's One Takeaway From The 'Gang Of Five' Texts Released Thursday

By Mar 7, 2019
gang of five
Courtesy

One thing was abundantly clear in the over 600 pages of text messages and emails from the "Gang of Five" Cincinnati Council members – they have no use whatsoever for Mayor John Cranley.