COVID 'Long Haulers' In Cincinnati Face Symptoms Months After Contracting Virus

    Christine Wilson contracted COVID-19 in July. She's been experiencing difficulty breathing and other symptoms ever since.
While a vaccine for the novel coronavirus that has sparked a global pandemic is now a reality, thousands of people across the country continue to experience lingering symptoms after contracting the disease months ago. Medical experts and Cincinnatians who suffer from so-called "long haul" symptoms say surviving COVID-19 isn't always as simple as beating the virus itself.

Northside resident Christine Wilson contracted COVID in July and continues to rely on oxygen and steroids months later, though she is making a slow recovery. Wilson is far from the only person to experience that, says UC Health's Richard Becker, MD, who has worked with the National Institute of Health and the Centers for Disease Control on symptoms experienced by long haul COVID patients. 

Joining us on Cincinnati Edition are communications professional and mother of five Christine Wilson, who has experienced lingering aftereffects of COVID-19, and University of Cincinnati College of Medicine Heart, Lung and Vascular Institute Director Richard C. Becker, MD. 

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

