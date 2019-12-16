Covington Accepting Applications For Lead-Based Paint Removal

Covington hopes to help at least 70 homeowners or renters eliminate lead-based paint. The city has won $1.66 million in federal funds to rid old homes of the hazard that is making children sick, or has the potential to do so.

Covington is working with the Northern Kentucky Health Department to identify residences where kids are already suffering. Federal Grants Manager Jeremy Wallace says those will be given top priority.

There are some restrictions. You must have small children and make under a certain income. This link shows how you apply for the Lead-Based Paint Hazard Reduction Program.

"Covington is an older river city," Wallace said while showing WVXU such a house at 2744 Latonia Avenue. "The predominance of our homes are pre-1978. And also in lower-income neighborhoods, you typically have housing that might not be in as good of condition as other neighborhoods."

David Hastings is renovating that house. He's the executive director of Housing Opportunities of Northern Kentucky (HONK). His organization helps people become homeowners.

Inside 2744 Latonia, we see water damage and plaster on the floor. "There's a pretty good chance there's lead in here somewhere," Hastings says.

Covington Housing Development Specialist and Risk Assessor Archie Ice explains a radio-active gun goes deep into paint layers to determine if there is lead-based paint. Then if there are people living in the house, an assessor would determine where the children play to prioritize.

According to Hastings, "Our goal is to create a home that's not only beautiful and great for the homeowner but also safe for them to live in."