Covington Creative Firm Lends Skills to City, Ball Club, Automaker

  • florence y'alls
    Florence Y'alls team logo.
    Courtesy of BLDG

Covington-based creative firm BLDG has had a hand in some high-profile local and regional campaigns of late.

The firm put its skills to work when the Florence Freedom changed its name and branding to reflect its Kentucky roots and re-emerged as the Florence Y'alls, a nod to the city's iconic water tower.

As the city of Covington looked to bolster its business community amid the pandemic, BLDG created the branding campaign behind "ReCOV."

And when an old General Motors plant was transformed to Lordstown Motors to produce electric trucks, BLDG worked on that, too.

BLDG team members join Cincinnati Edition to talk about the recent work.

