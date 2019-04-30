Covington Officials Call On Residents To Help With Rezoning Ordinance

By Ambriehl Crutchfield 14 minutes ago
  • Covington residents and a property owner map their homes before discussing zoning changes.
    View Slideshow 1 of 4
    Covington residents and a property owner map their homes before discussing zoning changes.
    Ambriehl Crutchfield / WVXU
  • Christopher Myers poses outside of Covington's Latin High School before the community meeting starts.
    View Slideshow 2 of 4
    Christopher Myers poses outside of Covington's Latin High School before the community meeting starts.
    Ambriehl Crutchfield / WVXU
  • A Covington community member presents his group's ideas for rezoning.
    View Slideshow 3 of 4
    A Covington community member presents his group's ideas for rezoning.
    Ambriehl Crutchfield / WVXU
  • Matierals guide stakeholders in engagement portion of community meeting.
    View Slideshow 4 of 4
    Matierals guide stakeholders in engagement portion of community meeting.
    Ambriehl Crutchfield / WVXU

The City of Covington is hosting several meetings this week in hopes of using community stakeholders' opinions to revamp the zoning ordinance. 

The current ordinance separates city buildings based on its use. Public officials say they want form-based code, which focuses on the aesthetic of the building.

"I would say our residents are the experts. It's their experiences in our neighborhoods that are going to help us understand what's important," preservation and planning specialist Christopher Myers says. "What makes your neighborhood special? Where are the opportunities to improve development and make your quality of life and quality of place even greater?"

Pamela Mullins has lived in the city for almost 65 years. She says she attended Monday's meeting because she was concerned about potential changes for the East Side where she lives.

"What I wanted to be sure of is our neighborhood doesn't get left behind and does not have drastic changes with business(es) coming through when it's primarily residential," she says.

She says she supports business growth in her neighborhood if it will help lower the unemployment rate.

Cincinnati had a similar process in 2013 and began adopting form-based coding in Madisonville, College Hill, Walnut Hills and Westwood.

According to public officials, Covington City Commission voted in November to allocate up to $220,000 from the general fund for national consultant Kendig Keast Collaborative. The consulting company is facilitating the public engagement meetings and will assist in drafting legislation.

The new ordinance will be a guiding document for future land use and development. It will not push for either building or demolition of structures.

"We talk a lot about wanting to have a community and a neighborhood of choice," Dan Petronio of Center for Great Neighborhoods says. "Where people of choice choose to live here because they see the things that they want. And folks that may have not had a lot of choice still feel like, 'I'm benefitting from changes in the community and I'm wanted here.' "

At Monday's meeting, residents and a property owner suggested expanding sidewalks to make them more accessible to alternative transportation, including motorized wheelchairs and skate boards.

Public officials say they are waiting to hear from stakeholders before they draft the new document.

The city will host two events Wednesday: Open Design Studio from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., and a final presentation 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Hellmann Creative Center at 321 M.L.K. Jr. Blvd.

Before leaving the community meeting, a facilitator reminds everyone this is the first step and it will be awhile until they can see changes.

Tags: 
Covington
zoning
Kentucky
newsletter

Related Content

Covington Aims To Beautify Communities With New Grant Program

By Ambriehl Crutchfield Apr 19, 2019
covington
Gregory Bull / AP

Covington officials are announcing a Neighborhood Grant Program in hopes of encouraging residents to help beautify the city.

Can Covington's Resurgence Last?

By Mar 20, 2019
covington city hall
Michael Monks / River City News

Northern Kentucky's largest city is in the midst of a noticeable renaissance. Downtown Covington is now home to dozens of new restaurants, small businesses, bars and residential projects. It's a far departure from the downward trend the city experienced starting in the 1970s when it was noted by the federal government as one of the nation’s most distressed.