CPS Appoints Tianay Amat As Interim Superintendent

The Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education appointed Deputy Superintendent Tianay Amat to serve as the interim superintendent effective June 12.

Current Superintendent Laura Mitchell announced her resignation May 10 to become president and CEO of Beech Acres Learning Center. Mitchell has served on the Beech Acres Board of Directors since 2016.

In a statement, Amat said, "I am honored to have the opportunity to serve CPS during this important time. I look forward to partnering with the board, our teachers and staff, and CPS students, families and community as we transition into summer and prepare for the next academic year."

Board President Carolyn Jones stated, "The CPS board of education is pleased to appoint Ms. Amat as interim superintendent. We are confident that her leadership and deep experience will ensure the district continues on its strong path as we work to support our staff, students and families this summer and set our eyes on a new school year in the fall. Superintendent Mitchell and interim superintendent Amat are committed to enacting a smooth transition in the coming weeks."

CPS' board will continue to search for a new superintendent. Details about the timeline and search process will be discussed at a future board meeting.

Read the full release from Cincinnati Public Schools below: