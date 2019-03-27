CPS Board Of Education Has New Member

The Cincinnati School Board Wednesday night appointed Pamela Bowers to serve through the end of the year. She replaces Ericka Copeland Dansby who resigned March 6th.

“On behalf of my colleagues, we are eager for Pam to join the Board of Education, leveraging her 25 years of experience working with young people,” said Carolyn Jones, board president, in a release. “Bowers joins the Board at an exciting time – CPS is the fastest-growing and best-performing district among Ohio’s large city schools. This fall, we’re opening three schools, building a new state-of-the-art athletic facility, and will have innovative curriculum programs at several neighborhood schools.”

Bowers is the director of school-based services at Central Clinic Behavioral Health. She earned a master’s degree in guidance and counseling from Tennessee State University and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Fisk University.

The Board interviewed eight candidates Wednesday, from among 17 applicants.