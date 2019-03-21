CPS Board Picks Candidates To Interview For Vacancy

By 1 hour ago
  • The candidates will be interviewed at the Education Center in Corryville.
    The candidates will be interviewed at the Education Center in Corryville.
    CPS

We now know the names of eight people the Cincinnati Public School Board will interview to fill a vacancy created by the departure of Ericka Copeland-Dansby.

Seventeen people applied to replace Copeland-Dansby, who resigned to expand her role with the Cincinnati Youth Collaborative.  The candidates will be interviewed in an executive session next Wednesday.  The board has until April 5 to name a replacement. 
 

The finalists are:

·         Pamela Bowers, Director, School Based Services, Central Clinic Behavioral Health

·         Marlena Brookfield, Volunteer

·         Keizayla Fambro, Political Director, Black Fork Strategies LLC

·         Karen O. Henry, Associate Director, University of Cincinnati

·         De Asa Nichols, Supplier Diversity Manager, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center

·         Kelli Prather, Occupational Therapist, Enhanced Healthcare Solutions LLC

·         Kenneth Simonson, Jr., University Administrator, University of Cincinnati

·         Tim’m West, Senior Managing Director, Teach for America

Ohio Revised Code gives the board 30 days to fill a vacancy.
 

Tags: 
CPS
Cincinnati Public School Board