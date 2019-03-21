CPS Board Picks Candidates To Interview For Vacancy

We now know the names of eight people the Cincinnati Public School Board will interview to fill a vacancy created by the departure of Ericka Copeland-Dansby.

Seventeen people applied to replace Copeland-Dansby, who resigned to expand her role with the Cincinnati Youth Collaborative. The candidates will be interviewed in an executive session next Wednesday. The board has until April 5 to name a replacement.



The finalists are:

· Pamela Bowers, Director, School Based Services, Central Clinic Behavioral Health

· Marlena Brookfield, Volunteer

· Keizayla Fambro, Political Director, Black Fork Strategies LLC

· Karen O. Henry, Associate Director, University of Cincinnati

· De Asa Nichols, Supplier Diversity Manager, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center

· Kelli Prather, Occupational Therapist, Enhanced Healthcare Solutions LLC

· Kenneth Simonson, Jr., University Administrator, University of Cincinnati

· Tim’m West, Senior Managing Director, Teach for America

Ohio Revised Code gives the board 30 days to fill a vacancy.

