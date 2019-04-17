CPS School Cleared Out By Raccoon

South Avondale School will be closed Thursday. A spokeswoman for Cincinnati Public Schools says a large raccoon was running around the inside of the building Wednesday morning, and "in an abundance of caution" students and staff were moved to Rockdale for the rest of the day.



The school will be closed for cleaning. Lauren Worley says no one is sure how the animal got in the building, but no one was in harms way. She says officials talked to wildlife officials and planned to capture it in a "humane" manner. The raccoon will be euthanized to keep it from returning.