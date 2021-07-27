As Delta Spreads, Beshear Urges, But Doesn’t Mandate, Masks In School

By 4 hours ago
Originally published on July 27, 2021 12:09 pm


With weeks to go before the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, state officials say the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 has led to a quintupling of new cases since the beginning of July, mostly among unvaccinated people.

Monday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear took to the podium with state education leaders to urge school districts to adopt mask requirements, but didn’t mandate they do so.

“Our priority is not to play politics, our priority isn’t to do some red or blue thing, or get involved in some ridiculous so-called culture war. Our priority: It’s our kids, and it is having them in class every day,” Beshear said.

Beshear said he was issuing three “clear recommendations” or “expectations,” which are in line with the July 15 guidance from the Kentucky Department of Education and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:


  • School districts should require all unvaccinated students and any unvaccinated adults to wear a mask in classrooms or indoor school settings
  • School districts should require all students under age 12 to wear a mask in classrooms or other indoor settings, as those students are not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine
  • School districts “should consider universal masking” if they want to reduce the risk of quarantine and optimize in-person learning

Beshear did not not make the recommendations mandatory, as he did last school year. Mask mandates and other coronavirus restrictions have drawn numerous lawsuits and sharp criticism from some conservatives. 

The governor’s reluctance to issue a mandate leaves the decision around masks to individual school districts. Many school boards are making those decisions in the coming weeks. Jefferson County Public Schools will consider its mask policy for the fall Tuesday. JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio will recommend universal masking, board documents posted Monday afternoon show. The meeting is likely to be contentious. Conservative groups have already vowed to fight mask mandates in JCPS, Oldham, Fayette and Bullitt County schools.

Reporters asked Beshear if there was a point at which he’d consider making masks mandatory in schools.

He responded that he thinks “we are going to see enough buy-in and enough results to where that is not necessary.”

State Commissioner of Education Jason Glass and Kentucky Board of Education Chair Lu Young joined Beshear in urging districts to adopt their own mask requirements.

“As we think about this new highly transmissible delta variant and the potential impact it has on unvaccinated children and youth, it becomes essential that we work together to make every effort to ensure that while in school, our students are as safe from the transmission as they can possibly be,” Young said.

Officials say they confirmed more than 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 last week, up from 1,844 cases three weeks ago. The positivity rate for COVID tests has also surged, from under 2% to near 8%. The numbers of people in the ICU and on ventilators have also sharply increased.

“What is truly driving this growth is a mixture of unvaccinated Kentuckians and a deadly aggressive variant,” Beshear said.

He urged Kentuckians to get vaccinated. Vaccination rates have stalled at around 62% of people over 18. Younger age groups are the least likely to be vaccinated, with just 36% of people aged 18-29 vaccinated statewide.

This story has been updated.

Copyright 2021 WKU Public Radio. To see more, visit WKU Public Radio.

Tags: 
Kentucky
coronavirus
COVID-19
Andy Beshear
newsletter

Related Content

Beshear Passes On Attending Fancy Farm Picnic, Cites Delta Variant Concerns

By Liam Niemeyer Jul 26, 2021

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman have declined an invitation to this year’s Fancy Farm picnic in western Kentucky, leaving the annual political speaking event with only Republican speakers.

A spokesperson for Beshear in a statement called the picnic a “great tradition” that the governor would attend in the future. The spokesperson said Beshear plans to instead be “with his family making up for opportunities lost during the pandemic,” while Coleman will be volunteering that weekend with family.

Beshear: Some Vaccinated People Should Start Masking Again

By Jul 19, 2021
andy beshear with covid vaccine map
Courtesy Gov. Andy Beshear's Office

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says some vaccinated people should start wearing masks again as the delta variant is increasing COVID-19 cases across the state. Beshear says he strongly recommends masking indoors for anyone at high risk due to pre-existing conditions, and anyone in a job that puts them in contact with lots of people.

Ky. Auditor Mike Harmon Launches Campaign For Governor

By Ryland Barton Jul 12, 2021

Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon has announced a bid for governor in 2023, making him the first Republican to officially launch a challenge to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.

Harmon is in his second term as state auditor, the office in charge of reviewing the state’s accounting and financial performance. Before that, he served in the state House of Representatives for 13 years.

Harmon said he’s joining the race because he opposes Beshear’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, citing the governor’s restrictions on gatherings and a backlog of unemployment claims.