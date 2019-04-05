Related Program: 
Democratic Republic of Congo Sees A Recent Surge In Ebola Infections

By Nurith C Aizenman 2 hours ago
The World Health Organization says there's been a marked increase in new cases of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo. More than 1,100 people have become infected during the eight-month epidemic.