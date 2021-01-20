Despite Protests, OTR Development Project Heads To Cincinnati Council For Vote

Cincinnati Council's Economic Growth and Development Committee is forwarding an amended proposal for a major mixed-use development in Over-the-Rhine at Liberty and Elm.

The committee on Wednesday voted unanimously in favor of the proposal, sending it to the full council for a vote.

Attorney Thomas Tepe represents the developers. He says although the project had already been approved, this amendment makes it better.

"It removes the surface parking lot that people had objected to," Tepe said. "It lowers the building by 13 feet. It sets back the upper floor of another building by 20 feet, which [are] things that were heard during the process."

The city is offering a 30-year tax abatement.

Some residents and community leaders are concerned about the lack of affordable housing units in the plan. The developers say they can't afford to include any, but promise to apply for state tax credits to add 20 affordably priced apartments, or about 5% of all units.

Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman asked the City Planning Office to add language to the agreement to hold the developers accountable for that promise.

"I don't think you get across the finish line in this project at zero," Smitherman said.

The developers say they're open to that conversation and will be available to move quickly.

"We are here on fairly urgent deadlines while the financing is available," said Stephen Dronan, president of KEAN Development.

The proposal is expected to go before the full council for a vote on Thursday.