Despite Protests, OTR Development Project Heads To Cincinnati Council For Vote

By Becca Costello 1 hour ago
  • otr development
    A day prior, some residents had protested the project due to a variety of factors, including a lack of affordable housing.
    Courtesy KEAN Development & Cincinnati City Planning Office

Cincinnati Council's Economic Growth and Development Committee is forwarding an amended proposal for a major mixed-use development in Over-the-Rhine at Liberty and Elm.

The committee on Wednesday voted unanimously in favor of the proposal, sending it to the full council for a vote.

Attorney Thomas Tepe represents the developers. He says although the project had already been approved, this amendment makes it better.

"It removes the surface parking lot that people had objected to," Tepe said. "It lowers the building by 13 feet. It sets back the upper floor of another building by 20 feet, which [are] things that were heard during the process."

The city is offering a 30-year tax abatement.

Some residents and community leaders are concerned about the lack of affordable housing units in the plan. The developers say they can't afford to include any, but promise to apply for state tax credits to add 20 affordably priced apartments, or about 5% of all units.

Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman asked the City Planning Office to add language to the agreement to hold the developers accountable for that promise.

"I don't think you get across the finish line in this project at zero," Smitherman said.

The developers say they're open to that conversation and will be available to move quickly.

"We are here on fairly urgent deadlines while the financing is available," said Stephen Dronan, president of KEAN Development.

The proposal is expected to go before the full council for a vote on Thursday.

Tags: 
Cincinnati City Council
affordable housing
newsletter

Related Content

Some OTR Residents Raise Concerns Over Liberty & Elm Project Now Before Council

By Jan 19, 2021
Cory Sharber / WVXU

Community leaders gathered at the corner of Liberty and Elm in Over-the-Rhine on Tuesday to voice their displeasure on a development project that's up for a vote in Cincinnati City Council on Wednesday.

Walnut Hills Residents Feel Pushed Out As They Struggle To Find Affordable Housing

By & Nick Swartsell Jan 13, 2021
Nick Swartsell / WVXU

In Cincinnati and in cities across the country, people living paycheck-to-paycheck are finding it ever-harder to afford increasing rents as demand for housing near urban cores heats up. Those who can't keep up with increased living expenses are often left with few options.

It's Now Easier To Find Housing Assistance Programs In Cincinnati

By Jan 4, 2021
Flickr Creative Commons

Prospective Cincinnati home buyers and those looking for help keeping their homes up to code may now have an easier time finding assistance. In September, members of City Council's Budget and Finance Committee asked for an analysis of city resources and how well they assist people.