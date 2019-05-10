Related Program: 
Local Exposure

The Devil Makes Three Coming To Moonlite Gardens

By 6 minutes ago

The Devil Makes Three band, an Americana/bluegrass trio, is bringing their unique sound to Moonlite Gardens at Coney Island on Wednesday, May 15th at 8pm.  Elaine Diehl spoke with band member Pete Bernhard by phone from Vermont on May 7th.

Their conversation included what the live album recording process was like, their writing process, tour stops, their advice to young bands, plus much more.  The band's spring tour is in support of their recent release, Chains Are Broken, which according to their press release, "...debuted in the Top 10 Bluegrass Album Charts..."


Tags: 
Devil Makes Three
Moonlite Gardens
Coney Island

