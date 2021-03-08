DeWine Opens Up Vaccine Eligibility To Age 50+ And More Medical Conditions

By 42 minutes ago
  • mike dewine
    Andy Chow / Statehouse News Bureau

More people will qualify for the coronavirus vaccine in Ohio as of Thursday. Gov. Mike DeWine says those with Type 2 diabetes or with end stage renal disease can get a shot, as well as those age 50 or older. He says there's also a new statewide portal for people to schedule an appointment.

DeWine says by going to GetTheShot.coronavirus.ohio.gov, people can see if they qualify to schedule an appointment and to get updates and reminders. He says providers are required to use the state's system, or another system that interfaces with the state portal.

"We believe this will streamline the scheduling process, reduce data lags, and provide real-time information on vaccination progress across the state," he said during a Monday briefing.

New Variants In Ohio

Three COVID-19 variants have been confirmed in Ohio, but the state's chief medical officer says he's not too worried about them. Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff says there's a handful of cases with the UK variant, one case with the mutation from Brazil, and none found with the South African variant.

"These variants underscore just how important it is for all of us to get vaccinated when it's our turn and to continue to play good defense until more of us are vaccinated," Vanderhoff said. 

Vanderhoff says the expectation is the variants, especially B.1.1.7, the UK variant, will continue to spread in the coming weeks.

Tags: 
coronavirus
COVID-19
newsletter

Related Content

CDC Says It's Safe For Vaccinated People To Do These Activities

By 5 hours ago

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued new guidance for vaccinated people, giving the green light to resume some pre-pandemic activities and relax precautions that have been in place.

Cincinnati Children's Running COVID Vaccine Trial For Kids

By 12 hours ago
Cincinnati Children’s

As more and more Americans qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine, one age group not yet approved is children. But clinical trials are underway testing the efficacy of the vaccine among youth. Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center has been testing patients as young as 12 years old.

One Year On: Why Do People With COVID Lose Smell, Taste?

By 12 hours ago
Photo by Battlecreek Coffee Roasters on Unsplash

As scientists around the world in early 2020 hustled to understand the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, a link emerged between COVID-19 and decreased sense of smell and taste. A year on, a lot more is known about why and how the virus causes these peculiar symptoms.