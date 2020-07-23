Related Program: 
Do Running Mates Matter?

    Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden during a campaign event, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.
    Patrick Semansky / AP

Former Vice President Joe Biden is on the hunt for someone to fill the post he held for eight years under President Barack Obama. Biden already established that he will pick a woman as vice presidential nominee on the Democratic side of the 2020 presidential election.

But which woman?

And does it even matter?

The so-called "veepstakes" grips national political media for days, and then the announcement comes, and outside of the one nationally televised debate between VP candidates, does the selection carry much weight?

The new book Do Running Mates Matter? poses that question, but uses empirical data to reach its conclusion. The book was written by Christopher J. Devine and Kyle C. Kopko, and Devine joins Cincinnati Edition to talk about it.

