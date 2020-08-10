Related Program: 
Domestic Abuse On The Rise Under The Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the world more than just a health crisis. There is a significant economic toll and other issues at play. One is an increase in domestic violence cases directly tied to our stay-at-home orders. Locally, the organization Women Helping Women is reporting a 30% increase in calls to its hotline.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss domestic violence under the pandemic and the challenges of reaching victims is Women Helping Women Executive Director Kristin Shrimplin.

