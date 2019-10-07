Don't BLINK Or You'll Miss What Pam Kravetz Is Up To Next

It's a busy month for artist Pam Kravetz. But most months are. She is one of the participating artists in the BLINK parade and festival and she is also finishing up the first-ever artist in residence at Rosenthal Education Center in the Cincinnati Art Museum.

Pam Kravetz joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss her long career in the arts and how she incorporates performance and collaboration with other creatives into her work.

You can catch her BLINK installation October 10 to 13 in the OTR Zone.

As the artist in residence for the Rosenthal Education Center in the Cincinnati Art Museum, her interactive installation "Express Yourself" is open through November 17.

