Doris City, Cincinnati's Biggest Star, Dies At 97

Doris Day, the biggest Hollywood star produced by Cincinnati, has died at age 97.

Born Doris Mary Ann Kappelhoff, she overcame a severe leg injury as a teenager which ended her promising dancing career to star in 39 films, record "Sentimental Journey," Que Sera Sera," and hundreds of songs, and enjoy a five-year run in The Doris Day Show situation comedy on CBS.

Day was honored by the Grammy Awards in 2008 with a lifetime achievement award. Twice she was nominated but did not win a Grammy -- for her "Everybody Loves A Lover" single in 1958 (at the first ever Grammy Awards), and for her "Sound of Music" album in 1960.

In 1960, after the release of Don't Eat The Daisies, Day was the No. 1 star in the Motion Picture Herald (Quigley Poll) of the Top 25 Box Office Stars; the All-American Favorites (Box Office Magazine) poll, and Motion Picture Exhibitor Magazine. She also was the Theatre Owners of America's Star of the Year.

That Touch of Mink in 1962 again made her No. 1 in the Quigley Poll, Box Office Magazine and Motion Picture Exhibitor Magazine. She topped all three again in 1963 with Move Over Darling and The Thrill Of It All.

Many of her films were light comedies: Calamity Jane, The Pajama Game, Pillow Talk, The Glass Bottom Boat, Where Were You When The Lights Went Out?, With Six You Get Eggroll and "Do Not Disturb. Here's a link to her movie credits.

As her movie career was winding down, she starred in her CBS sitcom for five seasons (1968-73) as a widow with two young boys who move from a big city to a farm. It earned her two Golden Globes nominations in 1969.

She also hosted Doris Day's Best Friends (1985-86) on the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) cable channel to promote her animal rescue efforts and the Doris Day Animal Foundation, which she founded in 1978 as the Doris Day Pet Foundation.

Day was honored by the city in 2017 when part of Walnut Street was given a secondary name of "Doris Day Way" between Sixth and Seventh streets, in front of the Aronoff Center. She did not attend the ceremony. In fact, the reclusive Day had not visited her hometown in decades. She did not return for Cincinnati's "Salute To Our Stars" gala in 1988, for the city's bicentennial.

Day originally thought she'd be a star dancer with her partner Jerry Doherty. They were planning to move to Hollywood in 1937, until they were injured in a car-train wreck in Hamilton. During her year-long recovery from a severely broken leg, Day turned to singing.